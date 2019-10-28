Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 506.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,563 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,483,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,717,000 after purchasing an additional 851,263 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,569,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,141,000 after purchasing an additional 647,141 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,345.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after purchasing an additional 628,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 925,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,330,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Swann upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.33.

BIIB opened at $288.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.88. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $344.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

