Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Gentex by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,776,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $219,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,894 shares in the company, valued at $711,826.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,086 shares of company stock worth $1,090,954. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.28.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

