Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 3,335 Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 124.5% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 53,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 182.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 2,146.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 197,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 188,850 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,190,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 2.6% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 795,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,761,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the period.

Get ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPI opened at $19.43 on Monday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.