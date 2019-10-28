Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 794 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 244.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Citigroup cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.36.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $155.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.28 and a fifty-two week high of $191.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.