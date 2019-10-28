QTS Realty Trust (QTS) to Release Earnings on Monday

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect QTS Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $52.43 on Monday. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $53.37. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger acquired 1,100 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $138,593. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QTS shares. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim set a $54.00 target price on QTS Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

