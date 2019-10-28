QLC Chain (QLC) Price Tops $0.0188

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Gate.io and Binance. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $4.52 million and $298,095.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00212501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.04 or 0.01483309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028653 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00117339 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Bitbns, Coinnest, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

