QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Given a $45.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) has been given a $45.00 price target by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on QCRH. BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

QCRH traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. 9,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,491. QCR has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. QCR had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that QCR will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert C. Fulp sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in QCR by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in QCR by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in QCR by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

