Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Raised by Analyst

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Paypal in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.75.

PYPL stock opened at $107.19 on Monday. Paypal has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,199,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,831 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6,747.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,863,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,144,000 after acquiring an additional 122,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,307 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,042. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.