Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

LVS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

NYSE:LVS opened at $61.22 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.77%.

In related news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $71,484.80. Also, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,010,686.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,121 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 36,627 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

