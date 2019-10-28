Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Monro Inc Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Monro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $324.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.07 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.98.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $68.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Monro by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,943,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Monro by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Donald Glickman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $255,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,422,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,110,085. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.