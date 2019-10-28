Purplebricks Group’s (PURP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Purplebricks Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 186 ($2.43) to GBX 145 ($1.89) in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of PURP opened at GBX 114 ($1.49) on Monday. Purplebricks Group has a 52-week low of GBX 88.50 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 229 ($2.99). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.02. The firm has a market cap of $346.69 million and a PE ratio of -6.30.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

