Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Holdings Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Motco bought a new position in Prudential Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Prudential Public by 529.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Prudential Public by 681.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

PUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Prudential Public stock opened at $40.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. Prudential Public Limited has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Prudential Public’s previous dividend of $0.34. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

