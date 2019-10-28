Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 808 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 73.3% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 254.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period.

FTEC opened at $65.58 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $66.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57.

