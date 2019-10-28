Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.0% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,111,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after buying an additional 62,939 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 99,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 6.9% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 96,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $41,648.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,578,570.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP J Michael Schlotman sold 68,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,774,225.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,923 shares of company stock worth $3,106,189 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $31.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

