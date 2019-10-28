Private Vista LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Vista LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,534 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of Private Vista LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after purchasing an additional 385,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,097,675,000 after purchasing an additional 342,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after purchasing an additional 782,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,171.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,785,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,171,718. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $152.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $140.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.47. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $142.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1,067.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.