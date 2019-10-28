Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF’s (PSM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSM) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

PSM has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.20 price target on shares of Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of PSM opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.34. Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $25.41.

