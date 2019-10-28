Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by American Asset Management Inc.

American Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 73.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 620.0% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $66.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,500. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $55.17. 88,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,248. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $60.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

