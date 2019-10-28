Presima Inc. Reduces Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Presima Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 490,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,381 shares during the period. Healthcare Trust Of America makes up approximately 2.4% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned 0.24% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $14,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Shares of HTA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.35. 1,877,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.