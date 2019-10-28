Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Raised to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $102.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Power Integrations from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.80.

POWI traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.62. 3,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,640. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average is $81.44. Power Integrations has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $102.38.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In other news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $30,492.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,648.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William George sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,936,493. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

