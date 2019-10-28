Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Given a $104.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Power Integrations from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities restated an underperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.90. 186,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,924. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.23. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $50.79 and a 1 year high of $102.38.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 27,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $2,525,968.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $30,492.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,648.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,936,493 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.