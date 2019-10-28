Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Northland Securities restated an underperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Shares of POWI opened at $93.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $102.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $30,492.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,648.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $872,536.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,936,493. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

