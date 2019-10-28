Power Financial (TSE:PWF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.06

Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.06 and traded as high as $31.01. Power Financial shares last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 107,456 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Power Financial from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Power Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78.

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.51 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Power Financial Corp will post 3.5599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Power Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

About Power Financial (TSE:PWF)

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, and health insurance products, as well as wealth savings and income products, and specialty products. The company also provides financial products, including employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options and education services, fund management services, and investment and advisory services.

