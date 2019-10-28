Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives €72.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €72.70 ($84.53).

PAH3 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of ETR:PAH3 opened at €66.74 ($77.60) on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €49.89 ($58.01) and a one year high of €66.84 ($77.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of €61.02 and a 200-day moving average of €59.42.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

