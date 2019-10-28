Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives €72.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2019 // Comments off

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €72.70 ($84.53).

PAH3 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of ETR:PAH3 opened at €66.74 ($77.60) on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €49.89 ($58.01) and a one year high of €66.84 ($77.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of €61.02 and a 200-day moving average of €59.42.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Analyst Recommendations for Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.