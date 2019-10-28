PolySwarm (NCT) Hits One Day Volume of $12,399.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, DDEX and HitBTC. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $12,399.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00213970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.25 or 0.01501393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00117961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

