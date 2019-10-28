Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after buying an additional 644,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after buying an additional 368,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,241,000 after buying an additional 516,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,281,000 after buying an additional 4,708,009 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,654,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,896,000 after buying an additional 48,315 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.58. The stock had a trading volume of 64,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,414. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $174.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.79 and its 200-day moving average is $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

