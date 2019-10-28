Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 126,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 45,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,405,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,739. The company has a market capitalization of $211.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.88 and a 12 month high of $87.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

