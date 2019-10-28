Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,098,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,445,005,000 after purchasing an additional 345,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,629,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,236,000 after purchasing an additional 81,005 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after buying an additional 8,968,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,808,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,537,793,000 after buying an additional 94,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $178.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.80.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

