Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on F5 Networks, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Nowinski anticipates that the network technology company will earn $9.43 per share for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.42.

FFIV opened at $143.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $121.36 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.19.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $576,160.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Mcmillan sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $290,199.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $802,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,783 shares of company stock worth $2,219,345 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.