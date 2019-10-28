Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $105.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.58.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.