Piper Jaffray Companies Upgrades QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) to “Overweight”

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.50. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.38% from the stock’s previous close.

QEP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James cut shares of QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of QEP Resources stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. QEP Resources has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $820.38 million, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.96.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,259.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Minarovic bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 140,000 shares of company stock worth $534,450. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 29.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 415,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 44.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 87,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in QEP Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in QEP Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 25.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

