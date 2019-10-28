Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “$75.50” Price Target for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) received a $75.50 price objective from analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

PB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

PB stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.27. The stock had a trading volume of 65,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,906. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $75.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.48 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.39 per share, for a total transaction of $643,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,837 shares in the company, valued at $9,583,614.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

