Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Popular in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.73. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Popular’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $54.92 on Monday. Popular has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. Popular had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $619.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

