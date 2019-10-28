Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $9.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $12.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.68.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,025. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.72 and its 200 day moving average is $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Foresters Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.