Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,533 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 642,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,162,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,968,000 after acquiring an additional 35,289 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 100.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 41.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMO opened at $75.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.44. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $79.35.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.781 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

