Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 170.7% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $83.94 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.55.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.84 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

