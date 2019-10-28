Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 2,413 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 14.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,419,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,748 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 958.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,820,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $858,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,959,000 after acquiring an additional 741,541 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 11.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,560,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,561,000 after acquiring an additional 476,899 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on IP shares. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

NYSE IP opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.