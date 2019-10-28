Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) PT Set at $58.00 by Barclays

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) has been given a $58.00 price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSXP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Phillips 66 Partners stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,727. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 54.28%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,943.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,720.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,590,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after purchasing an additional 322,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,056,000 after purchasing an additional 280,977 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,549,000 after purchasing an additional 248,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 243,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 183,324 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

