Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Increases Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.865 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

PSXP stock opened at $57.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.61 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.28% and a return on equity of 48.70%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,943.43. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,626 shares in the company, valued at $553,720.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $56.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

