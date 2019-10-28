Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 65,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Perrigo news, CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $39,672.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $187,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,844.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRGO stock opened at $54.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

