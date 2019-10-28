PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) & Diageo (OTCMKTS:DEO) Critical Analysis

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diageo has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and Diageo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PERNOD RICARD S/ADR 0 3 3 0 2.50 Diageo 2 3 3 0 2.13

Dividends

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Diageo pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diageo pays out 61.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and Diageo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PERNOD RICARD S/ADR $10.32 billion 4.54 $1.66 billion $1.40 25.21 Diageo $16.65 billion 6.26 $4.09 billion $6.75 23.75

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than PERNOD RICARD S/ADR. Diageo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PERNOD RICARD S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Diageo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and Diageo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PERNOD RICARD S/ADR N/A N/A N/A Diageo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Diageo beats PERNOD RICARD S/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No. 1, Black & White, Shui Jing Fang, Grand Old Parr, Ypióca, Lagavulin, Cîroc, Bulleit Bourbon, Ron Zacapa Centenario XO, The Singleton of Glen Ord, Casamigos, Talisker, Tanqueray, and Guinness. The company also provides adult beverages and non-alcoholic products. Diageo plc was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

