Permian Basin Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0277 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

PBT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.02. 498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.52% and a return on equity of 4,958.15%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

