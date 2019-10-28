Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the September 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 417,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 36,492 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

PPIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

PPIH stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.27. 3,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. Perma-Pipe International has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.