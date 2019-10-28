PeepCoin Achieves Market Cap of $136,781.00 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $136,781.00 and $10.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PeepCoin has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, C-Patex and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002373 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 109,608,182,777 coins and its circulating supply is 70,408,182,777 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, C-Patex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

