Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 435 ($5.68).

SYNT has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Synthomer from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded Synthomer to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays downgraded Synthomer to a restricted rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Synthomer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 431.50 ($5.64).

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 281.78 ($3.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 311.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 349.19. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430.52 ($5.63). The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

