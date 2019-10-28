PDS Planning Inc Purchases 549 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $236,000. HT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 108,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.03. 50,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,890. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $76.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.47.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

