PDS Planning Inc Makes New $34,000 Investment in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,202 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 66.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,076,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,866,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 132,375 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 452.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 5,485,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 822,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MFG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

