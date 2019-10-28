PDS Planning Inc Has $4.23 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $305.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,580,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,242. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $304.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.00 and its 200-day moving average is $294.22.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.