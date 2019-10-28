PDS Planning Inc Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 18.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 23.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 376,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.75. 1,694,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,646,686. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $231.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Intel’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,541 shares of company stock worth $1,610,806 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

