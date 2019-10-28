PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Given a $47.00 Price Target by Sidoti Analysts

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) has been assigned a $47.00 target price by Sidoti in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Shares of PC Connection stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.52. 83,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 138.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 33.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in PC Connection in the second quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PC Connection by 61.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 104,482 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
