PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Given a $47.00 Price Target by Sidoti Analysts

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) has been assigned a $47.00 target price by Sidoti in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of PC Connection stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.52. 83,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 138.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 33.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in PC Connection in the second quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PC Connection by 61.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 104,482 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

