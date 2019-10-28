PC Connection (CNXN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect PC Connection to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.44 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $42.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

